Para Asiad: Bhavina-Subham pair signs off with bronze in mixed doubles TT

The Indian pair went down 6-11, 11-8, 5-11, 8-11 in the last-four clash after being assured of a medal with a straight-game win over Japan's Kimie Bessho and Masanori Uno in the quarterfinals.

Bhavina and Subham had defeated the Japanese pair 11-9, 11-3, 11-6 to enter the semifinals.

In other results, Dattaprasad Chougule and Savita suffered a 2-3 defeat to the Philippines' Wilfred Redulla and Manginsay Lhey in the mixed doubles XD17 quarterfinal despite winning the first two games. They lost 11-9, 11-9, 2-11, 6-11, 5-11.

The XD7 pairing typically draws from athletes who have moderate sitting balance and are wheelchair-bound.

The XD17 event generally features standing players with physical impairments of legs and arms from classes 6 through to 10.