Panthers, Warriors play out entertaining draw in PKL

The Panthers defence was so dominant in the first session that it contributed eight tackle points to the tally as the Jaipur team led 13-9.

ByPTIPTI|7 Dec 2023 5:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-07 17:01:01.0  )
Jaipur Pink Panthers draw with Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10

AHMEDABAD: Jaipur Pink Panthers played out an entertaining draw with Bengal Warriors in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match here on Thursday.

In the first stalemate of the season, both teams were tied at 28-28 at the EKA Arena with Bhavani Rajput recording a 'Super 10' for the Panthers, while Shrikant Jadhav top-scored for the Warriors with seven points.

The Panthers defence was so dominant in the first session that it contributed eight tackle points to the tally as the Jaipur team led 13-9.

To the Warriors' credit, they didn't get deterred by the Panthers' defence and kept attacking. They won their reward early in the second half, inflicting the first 'all out' of the game to take a 16-13 lead.

PTI

