Panthers hunt again, as it scripts TNPL history

DINDIGUL: NS Chaturved’s remarkable 121 helped the Madurai Panthers break an all-time record, chasing down 240 for the first time in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) history here on Saturday against Vida Kovai Kings.
Earlier in the day, the Kovai Kings overcame the early dismissal of Abhinav Kannan as S Lokeshwar and last-match star Sachin took charge with an attacking approach. The pair found the boundary regularly, adding 66 runs for the second wicket and shifting the momentum in Kovai Kings' favour.
Sachin with his second fifty in a row, showcased his range of strokes as the innings gathered pace. His partnership with Andre Siddarth took the innings to another level, with the duo taking on the Madurai bowling attack and finding gaps as well as clearing the ropes with authority.
The pair added a mammoth 143-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Vida Kovai Kings in a commanding position. Sachin eventually departed after a spectacular 84 off 43 balls, including nine fours and five sixes. Siddarth applied finishing touches, as Kovai Kings powered itself to 239/5 in 20 overs.
Madurai started the run chase with a bang, with Chaturved leading the attack alongside Siddharth Mahadevan – a calm figure. It was Chaturved who scripted a new page in the history books, with the fastest century in TNPL history off just 40 deliveries. However, the game wasn’t over, as Jhathvedh Subramanyan turned up with two crucial breakthroughs.
Madurai Panthers captain Anirudh Sita Ram and Atheeq Ur Rahman led the Madurai Panthers fightback with aggressive strokeplay, keeping the chase alive. With pressure mounting in the 20th over, the Panthers skipper showed the way, with two sixes, sealing the highest-ever run chase in TNPL history.
Stats:
240
Madurai recorded the highest run-chase in TNPL history
40 balls
NS Chaturved broke TNPL record for fastest century
Brief Scores: Vida Kovai Kings 239/4 in 20 overs (Siddarth 87 no, Sachin 84; Saravanan 1/27) lost to Madurai Panthers 240/4 in 19.3 overs (Chaturved 121, Mahadevan 41; Jhathavedh 2/32) by six wickets