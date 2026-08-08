Panthers hunt again, as it scripts TNPL history

Earlier in the day, the Kovai Kings overcame the early dismissal of Abhinav Kannan as S Lokeshwar and last-match star Sachin took charge with an attacking approach. The pair found the boundary regularly, adding 66 runs for the second wicket and shifting the momentum in Kovai Kings' favour.

Sachin with his second fifty in a row, showcased his range of strokes as the innings gathered pace. His partnership with Andre Siddarth took the innings to another level, with the duo taking on the Madurai bowling attack and finding gaps as well as clearing the ropes with authority.

The pair added a mammoth 143-run partnership for the third wicket, putting Vida Kovai Kings in a commanding position. Sachin eventually departed after a spectacular 84 off 43 balls, including nine fours and five sixes. Siddarth applied finishing touches, as Kovai Kings powered itself to 239/5 in 20 overs.