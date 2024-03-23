Pant the highlight as Delhi takes on Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Rishabh Pant’s resilient return to the cricket field in multiple roles will be the focus when Delhi Capitals takes on Punjab Kings in its IPL opener here on Saturday, both teams hoping to erase the disappointment of below-par performances in the last season.

Pant’s miraculous escape from a life-threatening car crash in December 2022 has now become a tale of perseverance after the big-hitting wicketkeeper-batter made a faster than expected recovery to be back in action.

He has been cleared to play as a keeper-batter and has the additional responsibility of captaining the side, taking back the position from David Warner, who led DC to a ninth-place finish in the 10-team tournament last year.

It has taken 15 months of hard work, courage and determination for Pant to be ready to lead DC again. It is not yet clear whether Pant will start his keeping duties immediately.

DC has a potent fast bowling arsenal, backed up by an explosive batting lineup.

The Punjab trophy cabinet is empty too. It has made it to the final only once, in 2014, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders on that occasion.

After finishing sixth for four consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2022, PBKS dropped to eighth in 2023, and will look to turn things around this time.

In Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab has a skipper who would be desperate to prove a point after being side-lined from the national set-up.

Punjab has a new vice-captain in Jitesh Sharma but Jonny Bairstow’s form would be a concern.

The side has some feisty all-rounders in Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone and Rishi Dhawan while the bowling attack will be led by Kagiso Rabada in the company of Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Nathan Ellis.