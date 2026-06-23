Pant takes big pay cut to rejoin DC for Rs 15 crore; Kuldeep goes to LSG

Pant returns to the Capitals for Rs 15 crore. The LSG had acquired his services for a whopping Rs 27 crore, highest ever in the history of the league, in the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025.

Incidentally, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka back in the day, had claimed that the deal with Pant will be a long-term one but only after two disappointing seasons, the LSG owners with tacit support from Australian heavy coaching staff (Justin Langer and Tom Moody) decided on releasing the flamboyant keeper-batter.