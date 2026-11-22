On a batting beauty, Pant hammered a Black Caps attack that had already surrendered by the end of the Day 3, extending India's lead to 261 runs. The visitors scored 143 runs in the session.

En route to his 128 off 153 balls, Pant became the sixth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul to score a ton in all SENA nations apart from being the first Asian keeper to do so.

The day started with all-rounder Anshul Kamboj (38 off 42) hitting a plethora of boundaries to further deflate the Kiwis in a 68-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Pant was cautious to start the day but once he lofted Kyle Jamieson over long on to send the ball soaring into the Basin Reserve Car Park, the floodgates opened.

He handed off-spinner Glenn Phillips (1/127 in 22 overs) some special treatment. He reached 99 with a deft reverse sweep and then for good measure danced down the track to loft him down the ground completing a well-deserved century.