Pant, Padikkal help India raise 372-run target in front of SL

The lead has already gone past the highest ever successful chase in Test cricket at the Galle stadium— 344 by Pakistan in 2022.

Sri Lankan bowlers were suitably rewarded for using the pitch and conditions to good effect with regular wickets.

But Padikkal first and Pant later ensured that there will not be too many jitters in the Indian camp.

Pant twisted, turned, twirled and fell down while executing his shots in typical Pant-style to reach a 53-ball fifty.

The left-hander reached the little landmark with a six off pacer Lahiru Kumara, and he added 54 runs for the sixth wicket Ravindra Jadeja.

Pant's adventures ended with a snick to stumper Niroshan Dickwella off Kumara.