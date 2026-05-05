Pant feels a few more runs could have made the difference for LSG against Mumbai Indians

"Definitely, we were short by 10-15 runs because it was a 220-230 wicket for sure. And the way we started, we had that edge over them. But at the same time, on a wicket like this, you can't blame bowlers all the time."

Pant said a slice of luck in the remaining matches could turn things around for LSG, expressing hope of a late revival.

"They've (LSG bowlers) been doing a fantastic job for us. So I definitely can't say much to them, for sure. I think we need some good luck. That's the only thing I'm going to say. I think a lot of blessing is going to work around it. And it's going to take some more effort from us, for sure," he added.