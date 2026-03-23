Pant chooses 3 over 4

Across formats, Pant is only an integral member of the Indian Test side while being a back-up wicket-keeper to KL Rahul in ODIs. The 28-year-old lost his place in the T20 side following India’s World Cup triumph in 2024 and would need to do something special to make a comeback considering Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan have made themselves automatic picks by the sheer weight of their recent performances.

Therefore, the upcoming IPL is not just about delivering on an exorbitant price tag, it is also about staying relevant in the shortest format. Pant majorly batted at number four last season before rightly pushing himself to number three towards the end of the season by when it was too late to turn LSG’s fortunes.