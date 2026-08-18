Pant becomes first Indian and fastest to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket

En route his milestone, Pant also became the fastest to 100 maximums in only his 51st game while former England skipper Ben Stokes had reached the mark in his 82nd Test.

Ahead of Pant is Stokes (138 sixes), New Zealand's Brendon McCullum (107 sixes) and Australia's maverick keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes).

Before the start of the game, Pant was on 97 sixes and in the first innings equalled Chris Gayle's record of 98 sixes.

Among Indians, both Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma, with 91 sixes each, are joint second in the list.