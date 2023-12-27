Pankaj Mohite stars in Puneri’s thumping win over Patna

CHENNAI: Puneri Paltan put up a dominating display to earn a huge 46-28 win over Patna Pirates at the SDAT Multipurpose Indoor Stadium in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match on Tuesday. Pankaj Mohite was the star of the show as he brought up a Super 10, while Abinesh Nadarajan finished with a High 5.

Puneri Paltan, playing for the first time since winning three consecutive games in its home leg last week, was the better side from the very start. Its raiding and defensive units worked in unison as the Paltan stormed to a 6-1 lead within four minutes. The Pirates showed promise when Sachin scalped a SUPER TACKLE and Manjeet came up with a multi-point raid, but its hopes of a comeback went up in smoke after a mindblowing raid from Pankaj.

He got past not one or two, but five defenders to inflict a SUPER RAID and the ALL OUT followed soon after as Puneri Paltan climbed to a 14-8 lead in the 10th minute. The Paltan raiders kept the scoreboard ticking as the men in orange ended the first half with a comfortable lead at 22-15.

The second half was one-way traffic as Puneri Paltan continued to call the shots. Its Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadlou put on a show as he donned the role of a raider and picked up 4 points in two raids, which included a SUPER RAID. He then single-handedly completed the ALL OUT as he trapped Sudhakar M in a double ankle hold and the Paltan lead swelled to 16 points at 38-22.

Every member of the Paltan starting 7 got on the scoresheet as Mohit Goyat got 9 points, while Shadlou and captain Aslam Inamdar had 6 points each as they cruised to a comprehensive win over the three-time champion.

The win sees Puneri Paltan solidify its position at the top of the PKL points table and it is the only team to have won 6 games so far.