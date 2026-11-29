Paraguayan forward Ramón Sosa scored the only goal in the 52nd minute in front of more than 60,000 fans at Estadio Centenario which has hosted more Libertadores finals than any other venue.

Palmeiras previously won in 1999, 2020 and 2021. Saturday's victory gave Brazil 26 titles in all, one more than Argentina.

Estudiantes, from La Plata outside Buenos Aires, was trying for a fifth title after winning in 1968, 1969, 1970 and 2009.

Palmeiras takes home $25 million and a spot in FIFA's Intercontinental Cup, which starts on Dec. 9 in Qatar. Next year it will play Copa Sudamericana champion Boca Juniors for the Recopa Sudamericana.

Coach Abel Ferreira has won 12 trophies with Palmeiras, more than any other coach in the club's history. He picked Sosa over Mauricio and Vitor Roque, the two players widely expected to start, and played him behind José López and Colombian winger Jhon Arias.