Pakistan Women to play white-ball series in Sri Lanka after T20 World Cup

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has arranged a white-ball series for its national women's team in Sri Lanka, just days after the ICC T20 World Cup concludes in England.
Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka are currently in the UK to compete in the Women's T20 World Cup, which will begin on June 12 and conclude on July 5.
According to the PCB, the Pakistan women's team will tour Sri Lanka for a six-match white-ball series, scheduled to begin from July 23. All six matches of the series will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium.
The visitors will first play three ODIs, scheduled on July 23, 25. These matches will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29.
Pakistan are currently in second place in the Championship standings eight points, having won four of their six matches so far.
New Zealand currently lead the Championship table with 13 points, having played three more matches than Pakistan.
Pakistan will also feature in three T20Is in Sri Lanka which would be played on July 31, August 2 and 4.
23 July – First ODI
25 July – Second ODI
28 July – Third ODI
31 July – First T20I
2 August – Second T20I
4 August – Third T20I.