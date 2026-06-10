Pakistan Women to play white-ball series in Sri Lanka after T20 World Cup

The visitors will first play three ODIs, scheduled on July 23, 25. These matches will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2025-29.

Pakistan are currently in second place in the Championship standings eight points, having won four of their six matches so far.

New Zealand currently lead the Championship table with 13 points, having played three more matches than Pakistan.

Pakistan will also feature in three T20Is in Sri Lanka which would be played on July 31, August 2 and 4.