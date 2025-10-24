Pakistan withdraw team from Junior Hockey World Cup in India

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has pulled out of the Junior Hockey World Cup to be held in India in November-December, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) confirmed to PTI on Friday.

FIH said Pakistan's replacement team for the November 28-December 10 event, to be held in Chennai and Madurai, will be announced soon.

"We can confirm that the Pakistan Hockey Federation has notified the International Hockey Federation (FIH) that its team initially qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 won't participate eventually," FIH said in a statement released to PTI.

"The team replacing Pakistan for this event will be announced soon," the statement added.

Pakistan were placed in Group B alongside India, Chile, and Switzerland and it remains to be seen which team replaces them.

This is the second event in India that Pakistan has pulled out from after the men's Asia Cup in Rajgir, Bihar held from August 29 to September 7 this year.

The sporting ties between India and Pakistan have deteriorated since the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India's subsequent Operation Sindoor.

The Indian government recently announced a new policy under which it will not engage in bilateral sporting contests with Pakistan but will continue to compete against them in multi-nation tournaments.

During the recent Asia Cup, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart.

No Knowledge says Hockey India

Hockey India however, said it has no clue about the Pakistan's withdrawal.

"We have no information from FIH that Pakistan has withdrawn. I had a conversation with Pakistan Hockey Federation officials a month-and-a half-back, and they had confirmed their participation," HI secretary general Bholanth Singh told PTI.

"What transpired after that I have no knowledge. Our duty is to conduct the best tournament as hosts and hope India wins the title. It is now upto FIH to announce a replacement for Pakistan."

PHF look for neutral venue

Interestingly, while FIH says it will look for a replacement team, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has expressed willingness to compete in the tournament at a neutral venue.

PHF secretary general Rana Mujahid said on Friday it had been decided in principle the national junior team would not travel to India due to the existing tensions between the two countries and it was conveyed to the FIH.

"We have, at the same time, urged the FIH to arrange for a neutral venue to allow us to participate and play our matches in the Junior World Cup as missing out on major events because they are being held in India is hurting our hockey and not helping in the development of our players," the Olympian said in Lahore.

"We have told the FIH how do they expect us to go and play in India when their athletes are not even willing to shake hands in different sports even at neutral venues. FIH says all the events were awarded to India well before the conflict so no one anticipated such a situation," Rana added.