Pakistan went out of the way to make us comfortable: Binny

AMRITSAR: BCCI president Roger Binny could not stop gushing over the warm and friendly treatment they received in Pakistan on their short visit to the neighbouring nation while Board vice president Rajeev Shukla asserted that cricket could be the bridge between the two countries that share a tense diplomatic relation.

Binny and Shukla returned to India via the Attari-Wagah border on Wednesday after watching Asia Cup matches on Pakistan Cricket Board’s invitation.

It was the first instance in 17 years that the two BCCI office bearers travelled to Pakistan.

“We had a very good meeting in Pakistan. We received very good hospitality. They took care of us very well. The main agenda was to watch cricket and to sit and discuss things with them. Overall, it was a very good trip,” Binny said after their arrival.”

The two countries compete against each other only in ICC or ACC events as bilateral cricket ties have been suspended due to diplomatic tension between the two nations. The last time an Indian cricket team travelled to Pakistan was back in 2008 for the Asia Cup. Pakistan last hosted India for a bilateral series in 2006.

Pakistan last visited India in 2012 for a white-ball tour. Asked about the possibility of resumption of bilateral cricket with Pakistan, Binny reiterated that they can’t take a call on that.

“BCCI can’t say. It is a government issue, and they will have to take a call. We need to wait and see. And hopefully, it will happen because the (ODI) World Cup is coming up, Pakistan team will be in India to play.” India and Pakistan are currently engaged in the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and will lock horns again in the much-anticipated World Cup clash on October 14 in Ahmedabad.