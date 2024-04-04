Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad

KARACHI: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has extended an invitation to India to send its team for the Asian Challenge Volleyball League, to be held in Islamabad next month.

Chaudhary Yaqoob who heads the PVF said that they had also sent invitations to the Indian volleyball federation for the event in which 10-12 teams are expected to participate.

''We won the bid to host the Asian challenge volleyball championship after much effort and we would like to see all the top teams in the continent competing in the event from 11-17 May,'' he said.

Iran, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan have confirmed their entries while other confirmations are awaited.

Yaqoob said that the training camp for the Pakistan players is already underway in Islamabad.