Pakistan to take on Nepal in Asia Cup opener

MULTAN: Pakistan will begin its campaign in the Asia Cup on Wednesday taking on Nepal in Multan’s sweltering heat as multi-team international cricket returns to the country after nearly 15 years.

It has been a long, rough road for Pakistan cricket ever since the militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore in March, 2009.

Which is why, the four matches of the Asia Cup being held in the country holds great significance for Pakistan. Pakistan should win comfortably against Nepal, which is playing its first Asia Cup.

Only two Nepal players, leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and allrounder Dipendra Singh Airee, have the experience of playing in T20 leagues.