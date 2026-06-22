Pakistan team under fire after first round exit in Women’s T20 World Cup

Pakistan were among the first teams to be knocked out of the race to the semifinals following defeats to arch rivals India, Bangladesh, and South Africa in Group A of the 12-team tournament.

The criticism came after videos of their recreational activities during the tournament circulated on social media.

Former men’s team Test captain Rashid Latif said while everyone wanted to support women’s cricket and should extend their support, it was also a fact that women’s cricket was not moving forward.

“The Pakistan women’s team has been active for many years now and we need to wonder why we don’t see the required progress every time there is an ICC event,” Latif said on a podcast.

The videos showed players having dinner at a restaurant including senior player Aliya Riaz and her husband, Ali Younis, who is also the younger brother of former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis.

The videos have led to speculations about some players even skipping practice.