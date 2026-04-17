Pakistan skipper considering break from T20s to focus on 2027 WC

Salman said next year's World Cup is the most significant event on agenda and if required he would take a break from T20 cricket to prepare.

The ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia in October and November, next year.

"The World Cup is a long way to go but yes one has to think about managing one's schedule and workload. If I feel it (break) can help me in preparing for the World Cup and Tests I will do it," Salman told reporters here.

Salman has been the national T20 captain for a year now but questions are being raised on his position due to his recent struggle in the format.

The batting all-rounder batted at number three in the World Cup without much success. The Team did not make the semifinals stage.