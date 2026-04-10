Pakistan selector Misbah defends working with PSL franchise

The PCB at the start of the PSL had stopped Sarfaraz Ahmed and Wahab Riaz from working with the Quetta Gladiators franchise.

The board said under its policy former players who were on the PCB payroll were not allowed to work in the PSL in any capacity as it was a conflict of interest.

But Misbah defended his involvement with Peshawar Zalmi despite being a paid national selector and batting consultant with the PCB.