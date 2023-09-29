Pakistan or any other team will not match India: Former cricketer Waqar Younis

NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis feels that no team will be able to match India in the upcoming ODI World Cup due to the quality spinners that they have in their arsenal. With the World Cup being played on Indian soil, spinners are highly likely to enjoy a good time on the pitch throughout the tournament.

The 'Men in Blue' have a formidable spin attack as they will enjoy the services of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja as well as Ravichandran Ashwin who was added to the squad earlier on Thursday. While speaking to Star Sports, StarCast expert for ‘Mission World Cup’, Waqar Younis also discussed about the Indian squad, their form, performance and backup players, he said,

"If we only talk about ticking the boxes then we will see no other team can match India, even Pakistan or any other team will not match India right now because India also have good spinners, not only the spinners who are playing right now in starting XI such as Kuldeep, Jadeja but also they have a strong bench strength. So, if by any chance, they face any injuries, the players who are sitting at the bench can’t be ignored due to their fantastic current form," Younis said. He also went on to talk about Pakistan will be aiming for their second Cricket World Cup title, but will now head into the tournament without the services of the talented speedster. Hasan Ali has been named in the squad as Naseem's replacement.

