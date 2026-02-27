Pakistan need big win over Sri Lanka, favour from England to seal semi spot

Co-hosts Sri Lanka have already crashed out of the semifinal race after Super 8 defeats to England and New Zealand, while England have sealed their place in the last four.

Pakistan, placed third in the table, are locked in a battle with New Zealand for the second and final berth, but the Kiwis are in a far stronger position than Agha’s side.

With three points and a vastly superior net run rate of 3.050, New Zealand are in pole position compared to Pakistan’s solitary point from two matches and a negative NRR of -0.461.

But all hope is not lost for Pakistan, who can still qualify if England thrash New Zealand by a huge margin on Friday and Agha’s men, in turn, beat Sri Lanka just as comprehensively.