Pakistan limps to 64-3 after Rickelton’s double century

CAPE TOWN: South Africa racked up 615 runs thanks to Ryan Rickelton’s career-best 259 then reduced Pakistan to 64-3 by stumps on day two of the second Test at Newlands.

Pakistan, already a batter short after Saim Ayub broke his ankle in the field on Friday, trails by 551 runs.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada found the outside edges of captain Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel while Marco Jansen uprooted the off-stump of Kamran Ghulam to leave Pakistan 20-3 in the ninth over.

But Babar Azam, who filled the opener’s slot in the absence of Ayub, was unbeaten on 31 off 77 balls with Mohammad Rizwan 9 not out.

Rickelton’s sublime 10-hour innings included 29 fours and three sixes. The left-hander posted South Africa’s first Test double century in eight years.