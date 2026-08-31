Pakistan likely to send Mohammad Rizwan, Imam Ul Haq back home from England tour

Placed at the bottom of the points table in the World Test Championship, Pakistan lost the opening Test to England by an innings and 103 runs at Leeds and the second Test at Lord’s by 194 runs.

“It has been decided to send back Rizwan and Imam,” Geo News reported.

The touring Pakistan media in England has also reported of a high-level meeting of the officials from the Pakistan Cricket Board following their defeat in the second Test.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, COO Sumair Ahmed, PSL CEO Salman Naseer, former player and senior selector Aaqib Javed and head coach for limited-overs cricket Mike Hesson attended the meeting.

A reliable source within the PCB said Naqvi, who is also a minister in the government of Pakistan, has been conveyed of their disappointment by those above him over how the Pakistan team has fared in England.