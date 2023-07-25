Pakistan in charge after bowlers rout Sri Lanka

COLOMBO: Dominant Pakistan took charge of the second Test against Sri Lanka after bundling out the host in two sessions for a paltry 166 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground on Monday.

Babar Azam’s side, already 1-0 up in the two-Test series, batted briskly to further consolidate its position and finished the opening day on 145-2. Opener Abdullah Shafique (74) and Babar (eight) will resume on Tuesday hoping to bat Sri Lanka out of the contest with a big first-innings lead.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne was left to rue his decision to bat first after winning the toss. Naseem Shah (3-41) and Shaheen Afridi (1-44) dented Sri Lanka’s top order to leave it reeling at 36-4.

BRIEF SCORES: Sri Lanka (1st innings) 166 in 48.4 overs (D de Silva 57, A Ahmed 4/69, N Shah 3/41) vs Pakistan (1st innings) 145/2 in 28.3 overs (A Shafique 74 batting, S Masood 51)