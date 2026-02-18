Pakistan faces must-win test against Namibia to seal Super 8s berth

In Group A, title favourites India have already sealed their Super 8s berth after their handsome 61-run win over Pakistan the other day.

The second spot is now up for grabs, with the United States having their nose ahead of Pakistan.

Both teams have four points each but Pakistan are behind on Net Run Rate -- Pakistan have a negative NRR of -0.403, while the USA are comfortably placed at 0.788.

Pakistan’s equation is simple -- win against the winless Namibia and make the cut as any slip-up could leave them relying on other permutation and combinations.