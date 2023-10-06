Begin typing your search...

Pakistan defeat Netherlands by 81 runs, start WC campaign brightly

Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs as wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls).

ByPTIPTI|6 Oct 2023 4:21 PM GMT
Pakistan defeat Netherlands by 81 runs, start WC campaign brightly
X

Pakistan Bowlers Celebrated a Wicket (Image: TheRealPCB)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

HYDERABAD: Pakistan began their World Cup campaign on a winning note, going past a fighting Netherlands by 81 runs here on Friday.

Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs as wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls) helmed their innings on either side of a batting collapse.

Netherlands were then bowled out for 205 in 41 overs.

SportsCricketWorld CupPakistanNetherlandPakistan vs NetherlandPakistan WinBabar Azam
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X