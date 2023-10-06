Pakistan defeat Netherlands by 81 runs, start WC campaign brightly

HYDERABAD: Pakistan began their World Cup campaign on a winning note, going past a fighting Netherlands by 81 runs here on Friday.

Pakistan made 286 all out in 49 overs as wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (68 off 75 balls) and Saud Shakeel (68 off 52 balls) helmed their innings on either side of a batting collapse.

Netherlands were then bowled out for 205 in 41 overs.