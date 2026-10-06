Pakistan coach Hesson brings back experienced players for upcoming matches

Fakhar, Shadab, Babar, Shaheen, Haris, Faheem, Naseem and Salman are the most experienced players in the two squads announced for the three-match T20 series and the ODI tri-series.

The group has represented Pakistan in all the T20 World Cups since 2021, the 50-over World Cup in 2023, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Salman Ali Agha has lost the T20 captaincy and also his spot in the format to Sahabzada Farhan who was named captain for the Asian Games in which Pakistan were beaten by India in the final.