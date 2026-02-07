Pakistan bowl Netherlands out for 147 in T20 WC opener

The Dutch milked 14 runs from the sixth over with the help of three boundaries to be 50 for 2 at the end of powerplay. But in the end, they ended at 147 all out in 19.5 overs, with Salman Mirza (3/24) returning best figures among Pakistani bowlers.

Netherlands were at a comfortable 79 for 3 in the halfway stage, hitting 12 fours and one six till then.