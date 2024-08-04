Pakirthan takes five for Tiruchirapalli

CHENNAI: T Pakirthan’s five for 50 helped Tiruchirapalli dismiss Salem for 156 on the first day of the quarterfinals of the TNCA Inter Districts U-16 tournament for PR Thevar Trophy on Sunday.

At close of play, Tiruchirapalli was on 28 for two. In another last eight clash, Thiruvallur scored 306 for six against Dindigul.

Brief scores: Kancheepuram 91 in 50.3 overs (Z Mohammed Haalid 5/33, G Rajaguhan 3/11) vs Coimbatore 73/5 in 45.5 overs (Adhvick Eswaran 3/20); Thiruvallur 306/6 in 90 overs (AL Viswajith 61, S Naveen 71, A Parinay Jain 52, I Junaid Mustaq 58, S Sathyanandh 40*, AK Charathraam 3/68) vs Dindigul; Salem 156 in 60.1 overs (T Pakirthan 5/50) vs Tiruchirapalli 28/2 in 9 overs; Namakkal 247 in 89.5 overs (SR Pawankishore 50, M Sanjaypraneash 53, AS Aswin Adhav 43, M Mohamed Mavasim 3/79, MG Aadhith Retnesh 3/48) vs Kanyakumari 20/2 in 9 overs