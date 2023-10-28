Paked off by SA

CHENNAI: After firing on all cylinders in its inaugural match against Australia, Pakistan found themselves running on fumes as they squared off against South Africa, having suffered consecutive losses. The Proteas edged Pakistan by one wicket to halt Pakistan’s remarkable six-match streak against them in World Cup tournaments.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen’s maiden over set the stage with intent, tantalizing the Chennai crowd with his precision. However, Pakistan got its innings up and running when it dispatched a flurry of full-length deliveries to the boundary. Abdullah Shafique’s departure, caught tightly at fine leg by Ngidi after contributing just 9 runs, marked Marco Jansen’s first conquest of the evening.

After an expensive over that included two no-balls, Jansen swiftly made amends by dismissing Imam-ul-Haq. The batsman’s delicate clip found the slip, where Klaasen made no mistake in claiming the catch. Jansen could have added another scalp had he managed to secure the ball that tantalizingly slipped through his fingers off Muhammad Rizwan’s shot.

Muhammad Rizwan scored 2000 runs in ODI cricket, becoming the third Pakistani keeper to achieve this milestone. Babar Azam and Rizwan, displaying a masterful show of partnership, deftly rotated the strike and celebrated their 50-run partnership in the 15th over. Yet, their euphoria was short-lived, as a devious short ball from Coetzee found an edge and nestled into de Kock’s gloves, sending Rizwan back to the pavilion.

Iftikhar’s endeavors to pepper the boundaries were met with mixed fortunes. A blend of dot balls and a straight shot down the wicket brought no substantial reward as Klaasen held on to a decent catch, ushering Iftikhar’s exit.

South Africa, struck a crucial blow in the 28th over with a DLS review that favoured them. A faint edge, discernible only to the sharpest ears, was pounced upon by de Kock, who challenged the umpire’s decision, thereby dismissing Babar Azam after a commendable 50 runs. De Kock’s influence was further felt as he removed Saud Shakeel later in the innings, who had posted 52 runs on the board, marking his second half-century in the tournament.

As Pakistan’s lower order struggled against Shamsi’s spin and Jansen’s fiery pace, wickets began to tumble in brief succession. The Proteas, with its skillful bowling display, restricted Pakistan, limiting them to a modest total of 270 runs.

Meanwhile, South Africa doesn’t pose a great record when it comes to chasing an innings at this World Cup, Netherlands pulled out a stellar performance against them the last time they were batting second trying to score 245 runs.

South Africa’s captain Bavuma is not known for his power hitting but he took on the off-form Haris Rauf to nick a couple of boundaries. As both the openers were eventually dismissed, it was Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram who stepped up to the plate and took the fight back to Pakistan.

Markram was the shining light at the end of the tunnel for South Africa after David Miller’s exit. It was a nail-biting affair towards the very end, South Africa needed a mere 5 runs, while Pakistan hungered for that crucial wicket to seal the deal. In a heart-pounding climax, Keshav Maharaj, true to his name, knocked one to the boundary, securing South Africa’s victory.

In the midst of criticism, this defeat will undoubtedly fuel more scrutiny about Babar Azam’s captaincy. For now, Pakistan can savour the remainder of its time in the country. the win also goes down South Africa’s highest-ever successful run chase against Pakistan in ODIs.

Markram’s knock of 91 runs changed the complexion of the match (Justin George)



