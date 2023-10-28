Pak fined 20 per cent of match fee for slow over-rate against SA

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for slow over-rate in their ICC Cricket World Cup match against South Africa at Chennai on Friday. "Pakistan have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against South Africa in a league match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday," said a statement from ICC.

Richie Richardson of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Azam's side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, Pakistan was bundled out for 270 in 46.4 overs, with knocks from skipper Babar Azam (50), Saud Shakeel (53) and Shadab Khan (43) being crucial. Tabraiz Shamsi (4/60) and Marco Jansen (3/43) were the top bowlers for SA. In a close chase of 271, SA kept losing wickets at regular intervals but knock from Aiden Markram (91) proved to be more than enough to help the team achieve a memorable win.