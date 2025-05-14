Pak doubtful for Asia Cup after Pahalgam fallout

NEW DELHI: The national federation is awaiting a government advisory but Pakistan's participation in this year's Hero Asia Cup hockey tournament in India is in serious doubt because of the prevalent tension between the two countries after the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Asia Cup will be staged in Rajgir, Bihar from 27 August to 7 September. Hosts India, Pakistan, Japan, Korea, China, Malaysia, Oman and Chinese Taipei are scheduled to participate in the 12th edition of the continental showpiece, a qualifying tournament for next year's World Cup to be held in Netherlands and Belgium.

"It is too early to say anything but we will follow the government's directive on this issue, which has been the case in the past," HI secretary general Bholanath Singh told media.

"We can't predict anything right now especially after the recent barbaric Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor that India conducted following that.

"There is still close to three months for the tournament but we will abide by what our government suggests us. There are no two ways about it."

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives and injured many, the government ordered all Pakistani nationals to leave the country and revoked their visas.

A fortnight after the gruesome incident, India responded launched 'Operation Sindoor' and carried out missile strikes on terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The two countries agreed to a ceasefire on 10 May after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to his Indian counterpart.

"If the government advisory does not give an all clear then Pakistan won't travel to India. It all depends on the government position at that time," a federation source told media.

In case Pakistan doesn't get the nod to travel to India, the decision to make the tournament a six-team affair or bring in a new team to fill the vacant slot, will be entirely in the hands of the Asian Hockey Federation.