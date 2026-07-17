Pak all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz gets three-month suspension for doping

Nawaz's sentence would be reduced to one month on completion of a substance abuse treatment programme. His period of ineligibility is backdated to May 1, which is the date he started a voluntary provisional suspension.

"Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has accepted a three-month period of ineligibility (which will be reduced to one month on completion of a substance of abuse treatment programme) for breaching the ICC Anti-Doping Code," the world body stated in a press release.

"Subject to Nawaz completing a substance of abuse rehabilitation programme to the ICC's satisfaction, Nawaz will not be required to serve the remainder of the three-month period of ineligibility."

The 32-year-old had tested positive for a Carboxy-THC, which is an inactive metabolite in liver created by consumption of cannabis. He underwent a dope test after Pakistan's T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7.