Paes wants to clean up AITA system, make states and individuals accountable

The 53-year-old, who is contesting for the vice-president's post from the group led by interim president Chintan Parikh, said his decision to step into administration was driven by the need to bring change from within and build an organisation that puts players and tournaments first.

"I personally feel that my role here is to support the team to clean up the entire association. A year ago, the All India Tennis Association was not in good health. And it's been like that for many, many years," Paes told PTI in an interview.

Paes, who has won 20 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles and represented India in a record seven Olympics, said the priority was to make every individual and every state association accountable.

"I would love to see the All India Tennis Association as powerful as the BCCI. What I would love to see is every individual accountable, every state accountable," he said.

Without naming anyone, Paes referred to certain state associations, AITA Trust funds and individuals who, he alleged, had treated administrative positions as their birthright.

"I don't want to speak about muck. It has been very evident over many years about certain state associations, certain Trust funds that have been there. Certain individuals who believe that it is their birthright to be in a seat," he said.

The former world number one added that the alleged misuse of positions for personal gains had damaged AITA's reputation and made it difficult to attract corporate support.

"AITA has taken a hit by (due to) some past players, administrators and people who have shown AITA in poor light...who have misused the system for their personal gain. From what I see, there has been so much of tremendous personal gain of people misusing their seats. That saddens me," he said.

Paes said restoring confidence among state associations, the sporting fraternity and corporates would be central to his group's efforts.

Asked why he had chosen to contest for the vice-president's position when his stature as an Olympic medallist and seven-time Olympian could have helped him seek a more prominent role, or enter the electoral process through the Sportsperson of Merit (SOM) category, Paes said he believed in learning the administrative ropes rather than jumping into a leadership position.