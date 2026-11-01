Paes joins Parikh's camp, to contest AITA elections as a team

'Tennis First' aims at bringing transparency and accountability to Indian tennis administration.

Paes, who was initially looking to contest the November 27 elections against Parikh, will now be part of a joint panel with the Gujarat-based administrator, who will seek another term as president.

However, that possibility ended when Paes chose not to enter Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) elections despite being the only player placed in Tier-1.

He could not have entered the race for the President's post from West Bengal since he has not yet completed one term as its chief.

The decision follows a meeting between the two in Kolkata last week, where Paes proposed joining Parikh's group and expressed his desire to work towards strengthening Indian tennis at the grassroots level.

The eight-time men's doubles and 10-time mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, who is also the president of the West Bengal Tennis Association, is understood to have conveyed his aspirations of playing a larger role in Indian sports administration, including possibly entering the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the future.