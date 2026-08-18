Padikkal's 44 helps India build 294-run lead over SL by Day 4 lunch

India’s second essay had a shaky start as a laden-footed Yashasvi Jaiswal edged pacer Asitha Fernando to stumper Niroshan Dickwella in the first over itself.

Jaiswal, now largely a one-format player, will have to find a way to register some serious runs under his belt before the patience of bigwigs wears thin.

He has just one fifty in the last eight Test innings, and that is too lean for an opener assigned to give his team a solid start.