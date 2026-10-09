Padikkal, Sudharsan, Gaikwad disappoint as India A succumb to Australia by 69 runs, lose series

With this win, Australia A also took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

But along with the series defeat, the hosts will also be disappointed with the second straight failure of India batters Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Konstas (67, 88b) and Philippe (58, 58b) shared a 101-run alliance for the second wicket, the cornerstone of Australia’s 275 all out.

Rajat Patidar made an 82-ball 67 but India A’s chase folded at 206 with a little over four overs remaining.

Philippe’s innings was very well-paced, atoning for his cheap dismissal in the first match.

The 29-year-old creamed Nishant Sindhu for a couple of fours in a row, including a sweet inside-out drill through extra-cover.