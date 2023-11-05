‘Pacers’ stellar show has overshadowed Jadeja’s exceptional performance’

KOLKATA: Rahul Dravid has always been big on data but when it comes to judging Ravindra Jadeja’s exceptional performance, the Indian coach looks more at situational impact rather than dry statistics that reveal less and conceal more.

Jadeja has scored 81 runs in three innings and taken nine wickets in 55.3 overs with an economy rate of 3.78. These are very solid figures without being exceptional like the 400-plus runs from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli or the 29 wickets that Jasprit Bumrah (15 in seven games) and Mohammed Shami (14 in three games) have shared between them. “It’s been exceptional. I think, you know, Jadeja, someone, if you look at the numbers, we look at stats, we look at data, we look at it quite a lot. I mean, he has been exceptional in this tournament,” Dravid said when asked about someone like Jadeja’s contribution.

“Because of how good our seamers have been and how fantastic it has been to watch them upfront, the performances of people like Jaddu (Jadeja) and Kuldeep (Yadav) have probably gone slightly unnoticed,” said Dravid as he tried to put things in context. A timely 39 not out against New Zealand in a tricky chase, 35 that took India past the 350-run mark versus Sri Lanka and tying Australia in knots in the opening game, Jadeja has been the ‘impact player’ for India in this campaign.

Give him a situation and the Super King from Chennai is almost sure to come up trumps.

“Sometimes even having to bowl with a slightly wetter ball, because the ball has been slightly wet. Just the kind of control that he’s given us through the middle, the way the control he’s given Rohit has been sensational,” said Dravid.

Jadeja has changed his bowling and is now landing the ball more on the seam to get purchase and also hitting one area consistently.

“And just the areas he’s bowled as well, I think every metric point tells us that he’s up there with anyone in this tournament in terms of just the areas he’s been able to hit, the speeds he’s been able to bowl at. And there’s a lot of good conversations around the group in our bowlers’ meetings with him,” said the coach of his senior player.

Dravid feels that Jadeja is now in a phase where he knows exactly what he wants from himself. “Just to see him in that kind of relaxed space and very clear about what he wants to do and what he wants to achieve. And just having that confidence to do that consistently over and over again has been fantastic.”