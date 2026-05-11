P6, fastest lap: Racing prodigy Atiqa Mir makes big impact on 'dream' FIA Karting debut

Awarded a wildcard for round two of the championship considering her special talent, the 11-year-old was once again thrown at the deep end and yet again she was able to navigate majority of the challenges that were posed by the best in the business.

Atiqa, India's first Formula 1 Academy backed driver and also the highest ranked female in the OKNJ class (age 12-14) in the FIA ranking, had to deal with a more powerful equipment in the OKJ category and a tricky set of Maxxis tyres for the first time against 92 world class drivers with much more experience.