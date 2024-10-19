P Ramachandra Rao Trophy: TN in a position of strength

CHENNAI: Riding on an unbeaten 201 from Shubhang Mishra, Tamil Nadu declared its first innings at 486 for seven against Andhra on the third day of the first round of the south zone men’s U-25 match for P Ramachandra Rao Trophy at Alur (2), Bengaluru on Saturday.

Resuming from his overnight score of 155, Mishra notched up a double century, reaching 201 not out (243b, 25x4, 2x6). When rain truncated the proceedings, Andhra was precariously placed at 85 for three in 17 overs with B Sujhan batting on 33 and keeping him company was SDNV Prasad unbeaten on 30.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 486/7 decl. in 81 overs (Shubhang Mishra 201 not out, Tushar Raheja 38, Nidhish Rajagopal 55, G Kishoor 61) vs Andhra 85/3 in 17 overs (B Sujhan 33 batting, SDNV Prasad 30 batting, G Kishoor 2/12)