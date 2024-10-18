P Ramachandra Rao Trophy: Mishra’s ton puts TN in command

CHENNAI: Shubhang Mishra put Tamil Nadu in a position of strength against Andhra on the second day of the men’s U-25 match of P Ramachandra Rao Trophy at Alur (2), Bengaluru on Friday.

Mishra remained unbeaten on 155 (212b, 20x4) after Andhra won the toss and opted to field first. The entire first day’s play was washed out. There were meaningful contributions from G Kishoor (61) and Nidhish Rajagopal (55) as TN went on a run-scoring spree finishing the day’s play at 383 for seven.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 383/7 in 74 overs (Shubhang Mishra 155 batting, Tushar Raheja 38, Nidhish Rajagopal 55, G Kishoor 61) vs Andhra