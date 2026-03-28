Oyarzabal at the double as Spain beat Serbia in pre-World Cup friendlies

In other International Friendlies played on Friday night, England were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay at Wembley Stadium in London, the Netherlands defeated Norway 2-1 at the Amsterdam Arena in Amsterdam, while Germany overcame Switzerland 4-3 in an away match at Stade de Suisse, with Florian Wirtz scoring a late brace.

Defending champions Argentina too had it easy as they rode on two first-half goals as they prevailed over 2-1 against Mauritania, while Russia defeated Nicaragua 3-1 at the Luzhniki Stadium, recovering from a 1-1 score in the first half.