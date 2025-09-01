Overton announces indefinite break from red-ball cricket

LONDON: England pacer Jamie Overton on Monday announced an indefinite break from red-ball cricket as he no longer finds it possible to "commit fully to all formats".

The 31-year-old, who has played just two Test matches -- the most recent of them against India at the Oval in a five-match home series that ended 2-2, made the announcement on X.

"After a great deal of thought, I have decided to take an indefinite break from red-ball cricket," Overton said.

"At this stage of my career, with the demands of cricket across a 12-month calendar, it's no longer possible to commit fully to all formats at every level, both physically and mentally.

"Going forward, my focus will be on white-ball cricket, and I will continue to give everything to play at the highest level for as long as I can," he added.

Overton has appeared in just six ODIs and 12 T20 Internationals in his nascent international career that began in 2022.

He turns up for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and was recently playing for London Spirit in 'The Hundred' in England.

His decision to put his first-class career on hold could be down to freeing up his calender to be available for T20 leagues globally.