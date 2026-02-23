Overconfident India needed to get rid of their ego and adapt to conditions, says Gavaskar

South Africa snapped India’s 12-match unbeaten streak at the T20 World Cup, handing the defending champions a heavy 76-run defeat.

"Having seen how Brevis and Miller built their partnership, that was the approach needed from the Indian batters," Gavaskar said on JioStar.

"The Indian batters did not do that. They came out with overconfidence, threw their bat at everything and lost wickets. South Africa clearly outsmarted India and it was a well-deserved win for them."

After losing early wickets, Miller and Brevis stitched a match-winning 97-run partnership to take the Proteas to 187/7.