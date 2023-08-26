Our fans are with us in spirit, says Murray

CHENNAI: After a string of disappointing seasons, Chennaiyin FC is back to winning ways. With a triumphant surge that seems to know no bounds, the team has scripted an aspiring tale for the books of the new season.

The team has been on a winning spree; they’ve triumphed over three formidable opponents consecutively in the ongoing Durand Cup. The club had a busy transfer season, with new faces roped in to strengthen the side. The likes of Jordan Murray, Connor Shields, and Ayush Adhikari are showing resolute prowess that can go a long way in helping Chennaiyin’s ambitions in the upcoming season. With former club captain and fan favourite Rafael Crivellaro and midfielder Cristian Battocchio joining the group, the club has no shortage of talent that can help seal Chennaiyin’s revival.

In an exclusive conversation with DT Next, former ISL League Shield winner Jordan Murray says that he is thoroughly enjoying the stint with his new club and emphasizes that the club has a lot of history and holds real importance in terms of Indian football in general. The Chennaiyin FC team is currently based in Guwahati for the ongoing Durand Cup, and Jordan adds that, despite the fact that he has been here for a short while now, behind the scenes, the staff and the place have been impressive.

Jordan was with Jamshedpur under Owen Coyle when the duo successfully won the ISL League winner’s shield in the 2021-22 season, and for Jordan, reuniting with Owen Coyle but this time in a different shirt feels fantastic. Jordan also recalled the time when people doubted Jamshedpur’s long run, but despite all the chaos, it prevailed and eventually tasted success towards the end of the campaign.

Speaking more about Coyle, Jordan says that he shares a close relationship with Coyle and assistant manager Sandy Stewart. Jordan also wants to replicate the success he had at Jamshedpur in Chennaiyin colours.

Jordan has also been leading the club as its captain at the Durand Cup, and he adds that he is enjoying the added responsibility, which requires him to push the team during periods of play or when the team is trailing. Jordan adds that it is an absolute honour for him to captain the club and hopes that he can lead the team successfully during Saturday’s outing against FC Goa and progress further to the next round.

Speaking further about the match tonight against Goa, Jordan adds that the team is well aware of what the Guars are capable of, but he feels it is best to focus on the team more than the opponents. He believes that if the team works on itself and focuses on its strengths, the rest will fall into place eventually.

“If we continue the same form and keep up the winning ways, teams will focus on us, and we don’t have to focus on them,” a jocular Jordan adds.

“Chennaiyin is a big club, and it hasn’t been where it should be over the past few years, but sticking together as a club as a whole, taking one step at a time, and remaining positive would bring fruitful change,” says Jordan.

Speaking about whether Connor Shields will make it to the squad list for the match on Saturday evening, Jordan says that

Connor is always full of smiles, and that’s more important, but it’s up to the coach to decide, and he knows better.

The club has been through its ups and downs, but irrespective of the results, if there is a clarion call that always cheers the team up, that would be the fans of Chennaiyin FC. Speaking of which, Jordan says that everybody in the camp is excited and looking forward to coming to Chennai and meeting the fans, but the focus at this time is on the game against Goa and possibly going on to win the Durand Cup.

“We need our fans behind us, without them, we wouldn’t be possible. I know that they are with us in spirit, and we’ll be playing for them tonight,” says Jordan.

Discussing Indian football, Jordan relishes the fact that India is progressing in football and is taking things seriously; it was one of the reasons he decided to join the club.

“The number of Indian players doing well has risen significantly, and being led by Sunil Chhetri is fantastic; he is a great leader,” says Jordan.

Jordan is happy that he is a part of this growing movement with Indian football, and he is excited to see what the future holds for football in the country.