Our daughters brought glory to India: MP CM on Indian women cricket team's historic Lord's win

The daughters of India have brought glory to the country, Yadav said.

A stellar all-round performance fuelled India's 270-run win over England in the first-ever Women's Test staged at the iconic Lord's ground on Monday.

"Our women's cricket team has created history by achieving a strong victory. Kranti Gaud, daughter of Madhya Pradesh, has made an important contribution in the Indian team's victory by taking five wickets in the first innings and a total of 7 wickets in the match," CM Yadav said.