"Our athletes have set new standard of excellence": Tendulkar lauds India's medal tally in Asian Games

MUMBAI: Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated the Indian contingent for their historic performance in the Asian Games held at Hangzhou in China from September 23 to October 8, which saw India's medal tally touch the triple figures for the first time.

He said that the athletes have set a new standard of excellence.

"107 medals, 1 nation, endless joy! Our athletes have set a new standard of excellence with their 107 medals at the #AsianGames. Many congratulations to each and every athlete for making the entire nation swell with pride," Sachin said on X.

He responded to a post by SAI Media which congratulated the athletes for turning the dream of "Iss Baar 100 Paar into reality".

"Our hearts swell with pride as our talented athletes turn the dream of #IssBaar100Paar into reality. Many congratulations to everyone," SAI Media said. India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a record haul of 107 medals - 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

This surpassed India's previous record tally achieved at the last edition at Jakarta 2018, where a 570-strong Indian squad won 70 medals - 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

While shooting and athletics contributed significantly to India's tally, the country also scripted history by winning medals in disciplines it had never won in the past or not got a medal in the past three-four decades.

