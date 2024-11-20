Optimistic Flemming ready for first outing as coach of Team India

CHENNAI: Team India will enjoy home advantage when the city hosts its first-ever men’s international basketball tournament. However, they will face a daunting task on court when they take on Qatar and Kazakhstan in the second window of the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 qualifiers at the Nehru Indoor Stadium on November 22 and 25.

India currently sits at the bottom of Group E, having played two matches earlier this year and lost both. However, none of the teams in the group have secured their spots in Asia’s premier basketball tournament yet, and points gained in this window could play an important role in helping recently appointed coach Scott Flemming achieve his ambitions.

Flemming was the coach of the Indian team during their last encounter with Qatar, a decade ago. After a tough 63-50 loss to Kazakhstan in the first round of qualifiers in February, the history between these teams will likely come in to play when they face off on Friday.

“We are going to take it one game at a time,” said Flemming during the press conference. “I wasn’t around during the first round of this tournament, so I’m starting afresh. Both teams are really strong and ranked higher than us. We want to narrow the gap, and the fact that we are playing at home feels great. If we reach our full potential, fans will definitely like what they see.”

Flemming, who was appointed in May, spent his early days with the team on two exposure trips to Dubai, where the squad played against top-ranked clubs. These trips allowed him to better understand the team and gain valuable experience. “It always helps to play against someone else, rather than just playing among ourselves. We played six games, and they were beneficial. They gave us a clearer idea of our players and were great preparation,” he added.

State to host 3X3 nationals in 2025

In a bid to grow the sport of basketball in the state, the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) has decided to host the 3X3 Senior Nationals and U-23 Nationals in Tamil Nadu in February 2025.

There are also discussions under way to appoint an international Olympian as the coach for the 3X3 Indian team.

“We treat both 5X5 and 3X3 basketball equally. The Senior Nationals 3X3 will also be taking place in Tamil Nadu next year,” said Aadhav Arjuna, President of the BFI. The BFI President also added that the National Basketball League is set to take place next year, likely during the second half of the year.