Optimistic Coyle looks forward to Mohun Bagan clash

CHENNAI: It’s been a slow start to Chennaiyin FC’s campaign in this season’s Indian Super League (ISL), but coach Owen Coyle feels different, as he insists on looking at the brighter side of things ahead of the big clash against Mohun Bagan on Saturday.



“We (Chennaiyin FC) had some fantastic chances in both the games we played earlier; like most teams, we have to be clinical. Had we taken our chances, we could have won both games. It’s not the start we wanted, but it’s a long-term process,” he said.

Chennaiyin FC has looked shaky at the forward line with multiple chances not being converted, and on that note, Coyle states, “I’d be worried if we weren’t creating chances; like I said earlier, it’s not about 1 or 2 games, not even this season; I’m here to build something special at the club, to take it back to the early days when it was really successful.”

“We have exciting players; as a forward myself from my playing days, I tell my players, ‘never be afraid to miss chances; you’d have to miss a few to score a few’, I had a good career; I scored plenty of goals, but at the same time I also missed a lot, but the thing is, you’ve got to be brave and put yourself in the right position, because if you don’t, you’ll never be able to score,” said Coyle, speaking about the team’s attackers performances in the past two games.

Playing its first home game of the season, which is set to be a special homecoming, Coyle said that “If you look at the teams that have started well, they’d be the ones that played home games, except for Mumbai City, which won its away game at Northeast. Four of our next five games are at home, so we have to make sure to secure three points from all those games,” he said.

Coyle also added that Samik Mitra has better chances of being available for the game today, and Jordan Murray is continuing to improve, so we’ll be close to a full squad or could miss out on one or two players.

Rahim Ali, who was a part of the national team at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, has joined the club and said that “I watched both of Chennaiyin’s games, we tried so hard in both of the contests, sometimes you win and next you don’t, that’s part of football. Tomorrow’s match is a tough outing, not just for us but for them as well.”

Refereeing has always been a cause for concern in the ISL and a question raised about it saw Coyle comment that “refereeing is a difficult job; my issue will be that, there will always be fouls here and there, but probably not key one’s, but the important aspect is trying to get the big decisions correct. If you get the big one’s correct, as a coach, I’d be able to sleep well at night; otherwise, it feels as if something’s been taken away from you.”

I can assure you that the longer the season goes, the better we’ll progress from one season to the next. Everyone wants to win silverware, but one should understand it’s a process. Just like a ladder, Chennaiyin FC has started down the ladder this time around, but we’ll take those steps to get to the top of the ladder. It’ll take time, but we’ll get there. Rest assured.” He concluded.